16,521 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $226.45. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average is $241.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

