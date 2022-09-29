18,157 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,877,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 24,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,063. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

