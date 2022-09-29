181,768 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,781,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.38. 7,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.28 and a 1 year high of $230.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

