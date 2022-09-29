1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 1st Source makes up approximately 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of 1st Source worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.