252,188 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.16. 4,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,484. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

