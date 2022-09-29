5,990 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 17,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

