5th Street Advisors LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25.

