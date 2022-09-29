837 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.50 and a 200 day moving average of $301.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

