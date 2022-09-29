89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
89bio Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 313,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
