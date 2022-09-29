A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.61

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 388167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
AMKBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Danske lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28,830.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
