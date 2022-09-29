AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.57

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 153443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

