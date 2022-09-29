AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.15

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 174753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 120 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

