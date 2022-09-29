AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.15

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 174753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 120 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.