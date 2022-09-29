AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 112,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,158. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.