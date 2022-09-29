ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ABCT remained flat at C$4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373. The company has a market cap of C$462.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.60. ABC Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.