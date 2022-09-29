Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.28. The stock had a trading volume of 117,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

