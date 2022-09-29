Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Trading Down 1.5%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.20). Approximately 10,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.21).

Access Intelligence Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.