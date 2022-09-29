Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Increased to €28.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Accor stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 207,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,852. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

