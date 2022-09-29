Achain (ACT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,705.00

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $42,705.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

