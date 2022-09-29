Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Acme United Price Performance

Acme United stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Acme United has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

