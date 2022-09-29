ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 709 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

