Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 134,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,939. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

