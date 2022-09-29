Adam K. Peterson Buys 16,342 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $300,365.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,137,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,280,761.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,512. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.00%.

Separately, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 95,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $23,429,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

