adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €170.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($173.47) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

adidas Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €130.24 ($132.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €156.26 and its 200 day moving average is €176.21. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

