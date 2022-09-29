Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Founders Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $277.11. 171,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.47 and a 200-day moving average of $399.35. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

