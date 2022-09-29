Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296,176. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

