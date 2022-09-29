Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Adya Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Adya Company Profile

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

Further Reading

