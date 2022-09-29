AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor comprises about 2.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTP. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 71,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,185. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

