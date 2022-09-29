AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The New America High Income Fund worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $929,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HYB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

