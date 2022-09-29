AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NHS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,518. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

