Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Up 3%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. 2,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of C$25.49 million and a PE ratio of -51.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.08.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

