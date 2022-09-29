AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) is Moneda USA Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Moneda USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,832 shares during the quarter. AgileThought accounts for 1.0% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moneda USA Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AgileThought worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGIL stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $106,301.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

