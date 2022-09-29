AHL Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,182 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.64. 1,064,462 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

