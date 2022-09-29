AHL Investment Management Inc. Takes $676,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

