AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Stock Performance
Shares of AIAD remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,927,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,753. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About AiAdvertising
