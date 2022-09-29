Aigang 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,735.00 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $26,026.58 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aigang

Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

