Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) CFO Sells $17,398.26 in Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $17,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 696,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,677.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Mark Elias Brant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $28,976.92.
Airspan Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airspan Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Airspan Networks Company Profile
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.
Read More
