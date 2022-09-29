Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.85

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 51774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.