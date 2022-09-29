Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

