Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,691. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

