Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $182.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $194.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 886,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
