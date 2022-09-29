Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $182.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $194.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $583,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 886,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

