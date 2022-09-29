All Sports Coin (SOC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, All Sports Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. All Sports Coin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010980 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
All Sports Coin Profile
All Sports Coin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com.
All Sports Coin Coin Trading
