Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

