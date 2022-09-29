Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

