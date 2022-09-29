Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.