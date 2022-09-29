Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

