Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

