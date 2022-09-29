Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 1,032,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allied Minds Price Performance

Shares of ALLWF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Allied Minds has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

About Allied Minds

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.