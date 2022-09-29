Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.90

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 8242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

