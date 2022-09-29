Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. Altigen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

