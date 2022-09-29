Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

